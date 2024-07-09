'UNC' Air Jordan 1 Reportedly Returning in 'Reimagined' Form

There is no shortage of OG-styled Air Jordans reportedly returning in 2025, and now rumored to join that list is the "UNC" Air Jordan 1.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a reimagined version of the original "UNC" Air Jordan 1 High colorway is hitting retailers next summer. There are no leaked images of the purported retro at the time of writing, and the pair pictured above is the original version from 1985. The accounts say that the new pair will feature an updated design element of some sort, but the exact modification of the style has yet to leak.

Prior to the rumored "UNC Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 release, there's a "Black Toe Reimagined" dropping in October featuring "Air Jordan" branding on the collar instead of the iconic Wings logo.

As of now, the release of the "UNC Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.