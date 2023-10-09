First Look at the New 'Black/White' Air Jordan 1

More styles of upcoming Air Jordan 1 releases continue to surface, including this simple black and white colorway slated to hit shelves in 2024.

Newly leaked imagery shared by @woganwodeyang on Instagram shows a first look at the unreleased “Black/White” Air Jordan 1 High. The sneaker is essentially a new take on the classic "Shadow" iteration, but swaps the grey accents on the leather upper with a lighter hue. The rest of the upper is black, and the signature "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and the "Wings" logo on the collar appear as usual.

Back in February, Jordan Brand also brought back the original black and white iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High, but the OG pair dons a "Chicago"-esque color blocking.

According to Sole Retriever, this "Black/White" Air Jordan 1 High colorway will be released on Feb. 24, 2024 for $180.