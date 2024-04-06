'Flu Game' Air Jordan 12s Reportedly Returning in 2025

Leaks of potential Air Jordan releases for 2025 continue to be spoiled. After learning about the "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 possibly coming back next year, it appears that an original colorway of the Air Jordan 12 is also returning.

Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the classic "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 makeup is rereleasing in full-family sizing during the first half of 2025. The style was originally released in 1997 and as the story goes, Michael Jordan famously wore this black and red iteration of his 12th signature shoe during Game 5 of the NBA Finals that year. Jordan scored a game-high 38 points in the game against the Utah Jazz, despite battling flu-like symptoms.

At the time of writing, leaked images of the upcoming retro have yet to emerge, and the sneaker pictured above is the 2016 version of the classic colorway.

Currently, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm if the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 is rereleasing in Spring 2025. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for updates.