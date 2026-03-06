Sneakers

The Adidas Hyperboost Edge Running Shoe Releases This Month

Here's how to buy the Adidas Hyperboost Edge.

Adidas Hyperboost Edge
The Adidas Hyperboost Edge releases in March. Via Adidas

Adidas has unveiled its newest performance road running shoe, the Hyperboost Edge.

The Three Stripes confirms the Hyperboost Edge (style code: KI1913) will be the brand’s first non-plated super-trainer, which means this silhouette omits the use of a carbon fiber plate in the midsole.

The model combines three of Adidas’ premier technologies, including a Primeweave material on the upper that’s both lightweight and supportive. The standout element of the sneaker is the full-length Hyperboost Pro foam midsole, designed to deliver high energy return without a carbon plate. Completing the design is the Lighttraxion tread for the outsole.

“We wanted to bring something truly transformative to runners. Hyperboost Edge is where the Power of Three comes to life—cushioning, energy, and lightness combined seamlessly in one shoe,” Patrick Nava, the GM of Adidas Running, said. “By harnessing these three elements without compromise, we’ve created a supertrainer that feels light on foot, responsive through every stride, and cushioned under impact—supporting runners across all types of mileage. This is just the beginning of what Hyperboost Pro can unlock across our performance portfolio.”

Readers will be able to cop the Adidas Hyperboost Edge starting on March 17 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stores for $200.

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