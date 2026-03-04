Adidas has tapped team rider Mark Gonzales for a new sneaker collab that’s dropping soon. This time, Gonzales is applying his signature Shmoofoil graphics onto the brand’s outdoor-focused Skychaser GTX shoe.

The aforementioned Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skychaser GTX collab will hit retail this week as part of their "Shmoofoil” collection, which also includes matching apparel pieces. The sneaker itself features a simple white and red color scheme on the Gore-Tex upper, with Gonzales’ Shmoofoil drawings tucked away on the insoles.