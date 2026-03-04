Sneakers

Mark Gonzales' Next Adidas Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy Gonzales' Skychaser GTX collab.

Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skychaser GTX
The Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skychaser GTX. Via Adidas

Adidas has tapped team rider Mark Gonzales for a new sneaker collab that’s dropping soon. This time, Gonzales is applying his signature Shmoofoil graphics onto the brand’s outdoor-focused Skychaser GTX shoe.

The aforementioned Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skychaser GTX collab will hit retail this week as part of their "Shmoofoil” collection, which also includes matching apparel pieces. The sneaker itself features a simple white and red color scheme on the Gore-Tex upper, with Gonzales’ Shmoofoil drawings tucked away on the insoles.

“Iʼve always been drawn to where worlds collide,ˮ Gonzales said.“Whether itʼs skating or art or the outdoors, itʼs all movement, just different surfaces. Terrex builds products that are meant to actually be used and handle real terrain. That mattered to me. I wanted to shape something that performs without compromise, and make sure my world was built into it.”

The Mark Gonzales x Adidas Skychaser GTX collab releases on March 6 at Adidas.com/mark_gonzales for $170.

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