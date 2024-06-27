Action Bronson Teases Another New Balance Collab

Action Bronson wasted no time in showing off another sneaker project he has in store with New Balance. Fresh off releasing his final 1906R collab last week, the Queens rapper previewed his take on a version of the brand's Minimus Trail shoe on his Instagram Story yesterday.

Like his past collabs with New Balance, the latest sneaker dons a multi-colored makeup, starting with a predominantly grey mesh upper offset by a blue toebox and orange shoelaces. "Minimus" branding can also be seen on the medial side of the midfoot.

According to the product description by the brand, the Minimus Trail sneaker was designed for trail running and fosters natural movement of the foot while also feeling like you're barefoot when wearing the shoe.

Despite the early look from Action Bronson, a release date for his New Balance Minimus Trail collab has yet to be announced.