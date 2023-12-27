Action Bronson Teases Next New Balance Collab

After releasing one of the best sneakers this year with the "Baklava" 990v6, Action Bronson and New Balance will keep the momentum going in 2024 with a new 1906R collab.

Just moments ago, the Queens-bred rapper shared on Instagram a teaser shot of his collaborative New Balance 1906R sneaker he dubbed "Rosewater." The image shared by Action Bronson only shows the outsole, but we can see that the sneaker will feature a multi-colored makeup.

Action Bronson confirmed that he and New Balance have more sneaker collabs in the works earlier this month when he appeared on The Complex Sneakers Show. During the show, he revealed that there are three 1906R colorways coming in Spring 2024. The rapper was previously spotted in unreleased yellow and blue-based makeups, which are also expected to join this "Rosewater" style.

As of now, specific release details for the Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R collabs have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for updates.