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The Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria.

Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria
The Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria is releasing on Complex. Via Adidas

Adidas is expanding its new Hyperboost model into the lifestyle space with the introduction of the Hyperboost Euphoria.

Adidas confirmed that the upcoming lifestyle version of the Hyperboost silhouette will hit retailers later this year. The announcement also included an early look at several Hyperboost Euphoria releases, including versions featuring a mesh upper and variations with webbing across the midfoot. What remains unchanged from the original Hyperboost Edge and the unreleased Hyperboost Euphoria is the white-colored Hyperboost Pro foam midsole, which provides lightweight cushioning without the use of a stiffening element.

A firm release date for the Hyperboost Euphoria has yet to be announced by the brand, but grab a closer look at the upcoming releases below.

UPDATE (07/21): Adidas has confirmed that the Hyperboost Euphoria is releasing on Thursday, July 23, with prices ranging from $150 to $170. The sneakers are also dropping on Complex.

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