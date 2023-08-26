Official Look at the 'Celadon' Air Jordan 1 High

Air Jordan 1 releases aren't going anywhere anytime soon. In addition to the much-anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf and the "Royal Reimagined" Jordan 1 High dropping this year, there's a new "Celadon" colorway joining the mix.

Newly leaked images from @Sneakerknockerzllc on Instagram show that the forthcoming "Celadon" Air Jordan 1 High will offer a more premium take on the popular model compared to some of the recent in-line colorways that have dropped recently. The sneaker is equipped with a premium white tumbled leather upper, soft suede overlay panels in olive, additional orange leather panels on the ankle collar, and Swoosh branding. This pair also features vintage-esque details including a sail-colored tongue along with matching sail midsoles.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz, readers can expect this "Celadon" Air Jordan 1 colorway to hit retail sometime in December for $180. As of now, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand, but readers can get a closer look at the pair below.

UPDATE (12/12): Images of the "Celadon" Air Jordan 1 High have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the new colorway is scheduled to drop on Dec. 23 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High "Celadon"

Release Date: December 2023

Color: Celadon/Sky J Light Olive/Bright Mandarin/Coconut Milk

Style #: FB9934-300

Price: $180