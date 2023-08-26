Official Look at the 'Celadon' Air Jordan 1 High

This new colorway is expected to drop next week.

Aug 26, 2023
Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 releases aren't going anywhere anytime soon. In addition to the much-anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf and the "Royal Reimagined" Jordan 1 High dropping this year, there's a new "Celadon" colorway joining the mix.

Newly leaked images from @Sneakerknockerzllc on Instagram show that the forthcoming "Celadon" Air Jordan 1 High will offer a more premium take on the popular model compared to some of the recent in-line colorways that have dropped recently. The sneaker is equipped with a premium white tumbled leather upper, soft suede overlay panels in olive, additional orange leather panels on the ankle collar, and Swoosh branding. This pair also features vintage-esque details including a sail-colored tongue along with matching sail midsoles.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz, readers can expect this "Celadon" Air Jordan 1 colorway to hit retail sometime in December for $180. As of now, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand, but readers can get a closer look at the pair below.

UPDATE (12/12): Images of the "Celadon" Air Jordan 1 High have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the new colorway is scheduled to drop on Dec. 23 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High "Celadon"
Release Date: December 2023
Color: Celadon/Sky J Light Olive/Bright Mandarin/Coconut Milk
Style #: FB9934-300
Price: $180

Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 1Jordan BrandSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers