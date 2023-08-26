"Lucky Green," a hue present on recent Air Jordan retros, will continue to make its presence felt well into next year.

Per Sole Retriever, the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 5 will debut in women's sizing as part of the Spring 2024 lineup. Specific blocking for the release is unconfirmed, but it's believed that the shoe will feature a white leather upper with green and black accents in some arrangement and a blue-tinted translucent sole.

The "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 5 Women's will release for $200 next spring. Keep an eye out for a first look in the months ahead.

UPDATE (06/12): New details about the purported "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 5 have emerged. According to @zSneakerheadz, the color blocking will resemble the original "Fire Red" colorway but swapping the red accents for green. Check back soon for updates including a first look at the style in the coming months.

UPDATE (08/26): Thanks to @Knowing_Kicks on Instagram, we now have a first look at the upcoming "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 5. As previously reported, this makeup will be released in women's sizing in Spring 2024.

Air Jordan 5 Women's "Lucky Green"

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: White/Lucky Green-Black-Ice Blue

Style #: DD9336-103

Price: $200