A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Joe Freshgoods/IG

Nike and Adidas are both celebrating the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's last NBA game by bringing back some of the signature models.





The other standout drops from this week are the latest pairs from Joe Freshgoods' stellar work with New Balance, two colorways of the 1000. Other noteworthy releases include an Asics Gel-NYC from Hidden.NY, Clot's formal take on Adidas Shell Toes, an Air Max 1 celebrating Jackie Robinson, and more.





Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

