A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000s to the latest pack of Nike Kobe retros, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Apr 09, 2024
Via Joe Freshgoods/IG

Nike and Adidas are both celebrating the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's last NBA game by bringing back some of the signature models.


The other standout drops from this week are the latest pairs from Joe Freshgoods' stellar work with New Balance, two colorways of the 1000. Other noteworthy releases include an Asics Gel-NYC from Hidden.NY, Clot's formal take on Adidas Shell Toes, an Air Max 1 celebrating Jackie Robinson, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Joe Freshgoods/IG

Nike and Adidas are both celebrating the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's last NBA game by bringing back some of the signature models.


The other standout drops from this week are the latest pairs from Joe Freshgoods' stellar work with New Balance, two colorways of the 1000. Other noteworthy releases include an Asics Gel-NYC from Hidden.NY, Clot's formal take on Adidas Shell Toes, an Air Max 1 celebrating Jackie Robinson, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000

Via New Balance

Price: $170
When: Available now (raffle)
Where: joefreshgoods.com
What You Need to Know: Joe Freshgoods is helping New Balance reintroduce the 1000 model for his latest collaboration. Two colorways make up the "When Things Were Pure" pack, which is meant to channel culture and style in the 2000s. Campaign visuals even recreate the juke parties that were prominent in Chicago at the time. One pair sports a black mesh upper with copper iridescent overlays, while the other option features cream mesh and pink iridescent overlays. JFG logos can be found on the insoles, toe, and heel. 

Women's Air Jordan 1 'Chrome'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: If you're looking for a new pair of sneakers guaranteed to turn some heads, this Air Jordan 1 is for you. The brand new women's colorway covers the classic silhouette in cracked metallic silver leather. White laces, a plated Wings logo, and translucent outsole act as finishing touches. 

Hidden.NY x Asics Gel-NYC

Via Feature

Price: $170
When: Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
Where: select Asics retailers
What You Need to Know: Hidden.NY's latest sneaker collab is getting a wider launch this Friday via select boutiques. The moodboard-turned-streetwear brand's take on the Asics Gel-NYC incorporates its signature white and green color scheme. Hidden.NY logos appear on the left lateral heel and right tongue. 

Adidas Crazy 98

Via Adidas

Price: $150
When: Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Adidas is bringing back the Crazy 98 (formerly known as the KB8 II). The Kobe Bryant signature model returns in its OG black, white, and purple color scheme complete with FYW (Feet You Wear) outsole tooling. Kobe wore the model throughout the 1998-99 NBA season.

Clot x Adidas Superstar

Via Adidas

Price: $200
When: Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed app and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Edison Chen's Clot is dropping another colorway of its dressy reinterpretation of the Adidas Superstar. The design borrows many elements of a classic pair of brogues like a glossy black leather upper, tassels, serrated detailing around the tongue, and perforations across the upper. The standout details of the unique pair are its jagged rubber sole and shell toe that is made of hand stitched leather instead of its usual rubber. 

Nike Kobe

Via Nike

Price: $190
When: Saturday, April 13
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Kobe Bryant played his last NBA game on April 13, 2016. To celebrate the anniversary of that legendary 60-point performance, Nike is reintroducing three pairs of Kobes from the signature line's extensive catalog. The Philadelphia-inspired Kobe 4 from 2009, a Kobe 6 covered in Italian camo from 2011, and a colorful "Venice Beach" Kobe 8 from 2013 are all returning—each representing various stages of Kobe's life. 

Air Jordan 5 SE 'Sail'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is dropping off a new colorway of the Air Jordan 5 as part of its Summer 2024 lineup. The pair features a clean look with a sail nubuck upper and Coconut Milk detailing. The deconstructed tongue complete with exposed foam padding that was popularized on Virgil Abloh's various Air Jordan 5 collabs is a welcome addition that makes the pair a bit less bulky than a traditional pair of 5s.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 'Jackie Robinson'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is celebrating Jackie Robinson Day with a special sneaker release. The Air Max 1 '86 sports a perforated blue suede upper, cream suede mudguard, gum sole, and gold branding hits on the tongue and heel meant to represent the Brooklyn Dodgers. Gold "42" dubraes and diamond-shaped patches on the tongue bearing his retired jersey number further nod to Robinson. 

Nike KobeKobe BryantNike Air Max 1Jackie RobinsonAir Jordan 5Air Jordan 1AsicsClotEdison-ChenAdidas SuperstarJoe FreshgoodsNew Balance

Latest in Sneakers