One of the more underrated Nike Kobe styles of all time may be returning to retailers in 2024.

According to trusted leakers Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz, the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 "Philly," originally released in 2009, is returning in Protro form next year. There are no leaked images of the purported reissue at the time of writing and the photo above is the '09 version, but the upcoming pair is expected to be a straight-forward re-release of the original.

The Nike Kobe 4 "Philly" featured a primarily blue color scheme with a white and red Swoosh logo on the sides and star graphics on the ankle collar. Completing the look is a white "Zoom Air"-cushioned midsole and a matching outsole.

This "Philly" colorway pays homage to Kobe Bryant's connection to the Philadelphia area, as his father, Joe, played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1970s before Kobe emerged as one of the country's top basketball prospects playing at Lower Merion High School in the 1990s.

As of now, the "Philly" Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro is rumored to release in Summer 2024. Stay tuned for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (12/15): Thanks to @kicksdong on Instagram, we now have a first look at the "Philly" Nike Kobe 4 Protro. As of now, the reissue of the classic colorway is scheduled to land sometime in Summer 2024. Check back soon for updates.