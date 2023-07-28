First Look at the 'Italian Camo' Kobe 6 Protro

News related to the upcoming relaunch of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line continues to make waves, the latest rumor indicating that another original colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 is in line for a return to retail.

Originally released in 2011, the "Italian Camo" Kobe 6 is expected to be re-released for the first time next summer, per zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files. The shoe, which referenced Bryant's Italian roots, features a camouflage-printed snake texture upper, bright crimson branding hits, and a complementary usage of black.

Outside of a few special Gigi Bryant-inspired releases, the Nike Kobe line has been on pause for the past two years. During an earnings call last month, Nike CEO John Donahoe announced that a relaunch is scheduled for August. Other recently reportedly releases include the "Philly" Kobe 4 and "Venice Beach" Kobe 8.

The "Italian Camo" Kobe 6 will be released during Summer 2024 for $180. Keep it locked for a first look and additional details in the months ahead.

UPDATE (11/14): Thanks to @Shane_FK on Instagram, we have a first look at what's believed to be the upcoming "Italian Camo" Kobe 6 Protro. As of now, the style is expected to arrive sometime during Summer 2024. Check back soon for official updates.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: Black/Crimson Bog-Khaki

Style #: FQ3546-001

Price: $180