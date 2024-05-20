Nike SB Is Bringing Back Pro B Dunks

Nike SB is reviving its "Pro B" series of Dunks, as evidenced by these newly leaked images of an inline pair dropping soon. News of the release was first reported by Sole Retriever, who wrote that this "Parachute Beige" colorway will hit retailers in Spring 2025.

The leaked images shared by @bitchlikemykicks on Instagram show a sample version of the forthcoming "Parachute Beige" SB Dunk Low (style code HJ0367-200), as marked by the text on the sock liner. The sneaker dons a "Parachute Beige/Desert Khaki" color scheme and is equipped with a predominantly tan suede upper offset by a thick beige tongue, tan midsole, and gum outsole.

The Pro B Dunks were introduced in the early 2000s as a fat-tongue predecessor to the skateboarding-specific Nike SB Dunk. They were a preferred Nike model for skateboarders in that era thanks to the extra padding on the tongue and interior, which provided protection when skating.

At the time of writing, this "Parachute Beige" Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B colorway is scheduled to launch sometime in Spring 2025. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.