How to Buy the SpongeBob SquarePants x Crocs Collab

SpongeBob SquarePants has joined his starfish companion Patrick Star with the release of his own Crocs collab.

Both the SpongeBob and Patrick-themed Crocs Classic Clog collabs are available now at select retailers, including at Finish Line. Both styles are dressed in the characters' respective yellow and pink tones, while the graphics covering the midsoles pay homage to their signature attire on the show. The characters' faces are also stamped on the hinges of the heel strap as well as on the footbed. Like previous Classic Clog collabs, the pairs also come with a set of special Jibbitz charms for personalization.

Both the SpongeBob and Patrick-themed Classic Clog colorways are currently available at Finishline.com for $70 each, with select sizes already starting to sell out. The collab is also expected to be released at Crocs.com and at Crocs stockists at a later date, but that info has yet to be announced by the brand.