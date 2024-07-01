The Best Mesh Running Shoes to Buy This Summer

It's hot out, keep your feet cool.

Jul 01, 2024
Close-up of a person's legs in black pants wearing Asics sneakers by a reflective puddle on a cobblestone surface
The ASICS 1130 on-feet. Via Foot Shop

It’s officially Mesh Boyz Summer. The thermometer is high and the sneakers are low. The humidity is thick and the shoes are breezy. If you’ve been paying attention to footwear trends for the past couple of years, you’ve seen the re-emergence of mesh running shoes from the Y2K era. 


Brands such as ASICS, Saucony, and New Balance have seen a surge in popularity thanks to the reintroduction of shoes from the 2000s that are replacing a lot of basketball and plain retro shoes in people’s collections. As a result, you’ll see way more white and silver sneakers hitting the streets. They’re comfortable, they’re readily available, and they’re affordable, for the most part. They’re the antithesis of hype culture—even though there are now hyped versions of most of these shoes. But if you want a pair of sneakers you can literally run all summer, here are the best options.

ASICS Gel-1130

ASICS running shoe with a mesh upper and curved lines design, featuring a cushioned sole
The ASICS 1130. Via StockX

Buy It Now

This such a surprise sneaker. By now, almost everyone has seen someone wear a pair of ASICS 1130s. They’re everywhere. And for good reason: they’re $95. But it’s even more of a shocker that it even became a thing at all. I remember selling the heck out of these shoes back in 2008 when they first came out. Back then, they were sold strictly to runners or old people. It wasn’t a “cult classic” IYKYK sort of shoe. Never. They were was the takedown version of the 2130. If my memory serves me right, they were $80 and the 2130s were $100. And they’d go on sale, too. But now, with the mesh trend booming, they’re a not-too-busy, no-frills mesh runner that looks good in white and silver. There are collabs, most notably with Kith, but the best pairs are just the general releases, which are even getting hard to buy now.

Shop StockX's inventory of the ASICS Gel-1130s here.

New Balance 1906R

New Balance 2002R sneaker with a mixed-material upper and visible cushioning in the heel
The New Balance 1906R. Via StockX

This might be the best mesh shoe out right now. The New Balance 1906R got a slow burn. We first saw it through collaborations with the likes of Aime Leon Dore and Taiwan’s Invincible. And then it kind of played the background to the 2002R and 860v2. But last year we saw the original colorway of white, black, and gold get a continual push at retailers like JD Sports. And then New Balance shifted to making it their big sneaker this year. There are projects with Action Bronson, Salehe Bembury, Kith, and an upcoming collaboration with Jack Harlow. The 1906 is it. But you can also get pairs at your local chain retail store, too.

Shop StockX's inventory of the New Balance 1906R here.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Side view of a single gray and white Nike sneaker with intricate detailing and a white sole
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5. Via StockX

This is a weird one. The Nike Vomero 5 is a huge shoe now. But that wasn’t always the case. The sneaker first came out in 2010. And it wasn’t a hit back then. It was part of NIke’s core running Bowerman Series. At the time, the brand was getting its behind handed to it by the likes of ASICS, Brooks, and Saucony in that department. Nike was more focused on Shox than actual running shoes then. And it sort of slipped through the cracks. The brand brought the Vomero 5 back in 2019, but even with an A-Cold-Wall collaboration, it didn’t do much. Then the mesh running shoe trend hit in 2022 and Nike brought the shoe back. And now it’s one of the biggest shoes in the category. It’s not fair to say Nike is dominating the trend, because it was never theirs to begin with. But you see this sneaker everywhere.

Shop StockX's inventory of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 here.

Saucony Progrid Omni 9

A single Saucony running shoe with a mesh design and multiple ventilation areas for breathability, featuring a supportive sole with blue and gray accents
The Saucony Progrid Omni 9. Via StockX / Via StocX

The one thing Saucony does extremely well is running shoes. When it comes to mesh running, that’s the brand’s sweet spot. Last year saw the reemergence of the Progrid Omni 9. Not a notable shoe in the sneakerhead space, but perfectly on trend. The sneaker first came out in 2010 and no one ever imagined it would be retroed. But it came back in some original colors and then was re-worked by Jae Tips. And it’s still not a huge sneaker in terms of units and seeing it everywhere. But it’s a good one to get if you want something different. 

Shop StockX's inventory of the Saucony Progrid Omni 9 here.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 sneaker, showcasing a sleek design with mesh and synthetic overlays, providing comfort and support for active wear
The ASICS Gel-Kayano 14. Via StockX

The Kayano is the pinnacle of ASICS’s running line. It was always the top shoe when you were working in a retail store. There was the 1100 line, then the 2100 line, and the Kayano line sat on top of that. Nimbus and Cumulus were somewhere in the middle. Kayano was always the biggest expression of Gel. And usually the most expensive. But still, it was never a shoe that greatly transcended core running. There have been attempts over the years, mainly the Kayano OG and Kayano 5 retros. But they didn’t really captivate people. The Kayano 14’s bring back has been different though. It’s seen collaborations from JJJJound, Kith, Ice Studios, Zack Bia, Atmos, and more. But also the general release pairs have been just as hot. The overload of Gel still looks as cool now as it did in 2008. 

Shop StockX's inventory of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 here.

New Balance 860v2

New Balance 860v2 sneaker with a modern, sporty design, featuring mesh and synthetic overlays and a cushioned sole
The New Balance 860v2. Via StockX

This is another funny one. New Balance brought back the 860v2, first released in 2011, in 2019. The sneaker kind of didn’t hit the mark then. Some people were into it, but it was ahead of the curve for New Balance. There was a collaboration with Dime on the shoe in 2020. The shoe disappeared for a couple of years and re-emerged in 2022 with a Thisisneverthat collaboration and a three-shoe project with Aime Leon Dore in 2023. It’s not the most popular of New Balance’s mesh offerings, but certainly one of the best. 

Shop StockX's inventory of the New Balance 860v2 here.

Saucony Pro Grid Triumph 4

Close-up of a Saucony sneaker with mesh design and supportive overlays, featuring a distinctive logo on the side
The Saucony Grid Triumph 4. StockX

I kinda feel like a minotaur when I wear these. The separated midsole and raised heel is hoof-ish. With that said, the Saucony Pro Grid Triumph 4 is still a good shoe. It first came out in 2007 and has since received collaborations from Minted New York and Highsnobiety. But the general release pairs are great, too, and they’re easier to purchase. 

Shop StockX's inventory of the Saucony Pro Grid Triumph 4 here.

Adidas Adistar Cushion 3

A stylish sneaker with a mix of white, black, and red patterns, featuring a detailed sole and sleek design intended for sports and casual wear
The Adidas Adistar Cushion 3. Via StockX

Adidas doesn’t get enough love in the mesh runner category. It’s weird, because the brand was early on the trend. Maybe almost too early. Adidas brand re-launched the Response CL in 2020. And it didn’t really catch on. (I wore it and loved it.) It got more attention through its Bad Bunny projects in 2023. Now the brand is on the Adistar Cushion 3. And it still hasn’t caught on. But here we’re to say these are good shoes, and if you want some Adidas mesh shoes, go for these.

Shop StockX's inventory of the Adidas Adistar Cushion 3 here.

Mizuno Wave Rider 10

Side view of a white and silver Mizuno Wave Rider 10 sneaker with mesh and synthetic material details, designed for running
The Mizuno Wave Rider 10. Via StockX

When it comes to running shoes, few brands have as many credentials in the space as Mizuno. The Japanese brand can get overshadowed by ASICS at times, but it’s because they don’t step out into the lifestyle space as much. But with the current trend shifting towards Y2K sneakers, the time was right to bring back the Mizuno Wave Rider 10, which first released in 2007. It stands out mostly because of Mizuno’s Wave technology. Instead of using Gel like ASICS, the brand’s cushioning comes from the suspension of a plastic plate throughout the midsole that absorbs and returns energy. The brand hasn’t done a widespread bring back of this shoes, and they’re harder to find, but still worth getting if you can.

Shop StockX's inventory of the Mizuno Wave Rider 10 here.

Nike Air Pegasus 2K5

The Nike Pegasus 2K5. Via StockX

Is this shoe good? People are still on the fence. When it first came back in 2023, I wasn’t sold on it at all. We always told Joe La Puma that he didn’t need his CDG pair. And I sort of still feel that way. But then it came back in more colors. A black and pink and, in my opinion, a more notable white and green that’s perfect for Mesh Boyz Summer. The Pegasus is Nike’s longest running shoe line, so it’s never a bad decision to get a pair.

Shop StockX's inventory of the Nike Air Pegasus 2k5 here.

