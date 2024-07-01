The Best Mesh Running Shoes to Buy This Summer

The ASICS 1130 on-feet. Via Foot Shop

It’s officially Mesh Boyz Summer. The thermometer is high and the sneakers are low. The humidity is thick and the shoes are breezy. If you’ve been paying attention to footwear trends for the past couple of years, you’ve seen the re-emergence of mesh running shoes from the Y2K era.





Brands such as ASICS, Saucony, and New Balance have seen a surge in popularity thanks to the reintroduction of shoes from the 2000s that are replacing a lot of basketball and plain retro shoes in people’s collections. As a result, you’ll see way more white and silver sneakers hitting the streets. They’re comfortable, they’re readily available, and they’re affordable, for the most part. They’re the antithesis of hype culture—even though there are now hyped versions of most of these shoes. But if you want a pair of sneakers you can literally run all summer, here are the best options.