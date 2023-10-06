Jae Tips Previews Another Upcoming Saucony Collab

Jae Tips has big plans for his ongoing partnership with Saucony. Having already garnered plenty of attention with his inaugural Grid Azura 2000 collab that dropped in May, the New York-based creative has now teased another Saucony project that's coming down the pipeline.

Shared on Jae Tips on social media channels yesterday was his upcoming Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 collab. This colorful rendition features plenty of special markings on the shoe, including "Savior" on the lateral side of the heel counter and his signature flower graphic on the medial portion. In the images, Jae Tips is also holding several pantone color strips that could signify this is an early sample and may not represent the final retail pair.

Back in June, Jae Tips also previewed several Saucony Grid Shadow 2 colorway but at the time of writing, the release has yet to materialize.

According to Jae Tips himself, this Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 collab is scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2024. Check back soon for official updates.