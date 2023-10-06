Comme des Garcons' New Nike Collab Just Dropped

Seemingly out of nowhere, Comme des Garçons just released its newest sneaker collab with Nike.

This time around, the Japanese fashion label is bringing attention to the sportswear giant's obscure Air Pegasus 2005 running shoe. The pair sticks with color palettes that fans have now grown accustomed to from Comme des Garçons, with the tonal white and black colorways pictured here. The fashion label has also altered the overlay panels on the upper by removing the vented cutouts featured on the original version. The only trace of CDG branding on the shoe is found on the insoles, while full-length Air cushioning is embedded within the midsole.

Comme des Garçons and Nike have released a handful of sneaker projects since their partnership formed over two decades ago. The duo recently dropped their Terminator collab in March, and during Paris Fashion Week in June, the fashion label previewed an upcoming ACG Mountain Fly Low 2 collab.

Readers will be able to cop this new Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Pegasus 2005 collab now at Doverstreetmarket.com and at Dover Street Market stores for $200 each.