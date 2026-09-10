KLEKT Gets Personal With New ‘Sole Stories’ Series

KLEKT, one of Europe’s leading marketplaces for authentic sneakers and streetwear, has completed the first season of Sole Stories, a new interview series hosted by renowned sneaker designer, collector and KLEKT Chief Community Curator, Sean Wotherspoon.



Bringing together influential figures from sneaker culture, fashion, entertainment, art and music, the series looks beyond the hype, resale value and latest releases to explore the personal stories behind the sneakers people collect. Season 1 features Ben Baller, Sean Wotherspoon, MARKET founder Mike Cherman, tattoo artist and United Ink founder Nemoe Lopez, actor Nick Turturro and writer and executive producer Rob Weiss, with each guest sharing the memories, people, places and cultural moments that have shaped their relationship with sneakers.



Now, KLEKT has added a surprise, super-special episode featuring legendary designer and streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple.

Best known for the iconic Pigeon Dunk, Staple sits down to reveal a lesser-known chapter of the story behind one of sneaker culture’s most recognisable collaborations. Before the Pigeon Dunk became a global phenomenon, Staple’s creative journey began with The FADER, a connection that would ultimately lead to a pivotal trip to Japan. In the exclusive conversation, Staple recalls a trip involving some of the most influential names in contemporary culture—including Hiroshi Fujiwara, James Jebbia and Eric Clapton—offering a fascinating glimpse into the connections and experiences that helped shape his career and, eventually, the story of the Pigeon Dunk.



Jeff Staple’s episode is a fitting addition to Sole Stories, a series built around the idea that “every sole has a soul.” Staple’s story perfectly captures what the series sets out to uncover: the moments and connections that exist behind the sneakers we know today.



You catch watch the full season here.