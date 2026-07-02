Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'World Tour': How to Buy

Nike's Air Force 1 has spent more than four decades traveling the world—and the new 'World Tour' edition makes that journey literal. The Air Force 1 has always carried a certain passport-stamp quality to it. Born on the basketball court in 1982, it quickly outgrew the hardwood and became a fixture on streets from New York to Tokyo to London. The 'World Tour' edition leans into that history directly, stitching the names of cities around the world across the premium leather in a pattern that rewards a closer look. Against the clean White/White colorway, the embroidery reads almost like a travel journal.

Beyond the graphics, the construction stays true to what makes the AF1 a perennial. Nike Air cushioning sits in the heel, a rubber outsole anchors the shoe underfoot, and the leather upper gives it the kind of structure that holds up over time. This is still the same shoe that's been in rotation for generations—just with a new story written across it.

Where to buy the Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'World Tour'

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.