Kaws Updates the Nike Air Force 1 on Upcoming Collab

After being teased on social media earlier this month, Kaws' newest collaboration with Nike and Sky High Farm Workwear has been unveiled.

For this project, the collaborators have co-created a nine-piece capsule of apparel and sneakers in honor of Dover Street Market New York's 10-year anniversary. The collection includes custom Nike Life cotton workwear items that have been reimagined through the lens of Kaws and Sky High Warm Workwear, including a beanie, a chore coat, a hooded jacket, a hoodie, a T-shirt, and pants. The most notable pieces of the range are the two "'Cloud Force 1" sneakers that feature reimagined Swoosh logos on the sides.

This entire Sky High Farm Universe x Kaws x DSM x Nike collection will be released on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Skyhighfarmuniverse.com, Shop-us.doverstreetmarket.com, and in-store at DSMNY at 11 a.m. ET.

Prices for the set will range from $90 to $350, and proceeds from the sales will benefit Sky High Farm, a New York-based nonprofit organization that provides access to fresh and local foods to those facing food insecurity.