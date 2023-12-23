Gentry Humphrey Reveals Unreleased 'Snakeskin' Air Jordan 6

Former Jordan Brand Vice President Gentry Humphrey continues to share previously unseen Air Jordan samples in the days leading up to Christmas.

Following yesterday's "Cheetah" Air Jordan 5 exclusives, Humphrey took to social media today to unveil another exotic pair—a "Snakeskin" Air Jordan 6. The shoe, styled in a white and brown colorway, also features a rich suede and premium leather build. It's not exactly clear in what year the sample was produced, but Humphrey notes that it's from "way back in the day."