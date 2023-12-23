Gentry Humphrey Reveals Unreleased 'Snakeskin' Air Jordan 6

Former Jordan Brand VP continues his Christmas countdown.

Dec 23, 2023
Air Jordan 6 VI Snakeskin Sample Gentry Humphrey
Gentry Humphrey
Air Jordan 6 VI Snakeskin Sample Gentry Humphrey
Gentry Humphrey

Former Jordan Brand Vice President Gentry Humphrey continues to share previously unseen Air Jordan samples in the days leading up to Christmas.

Following yesterday's "Cheetah" Air Jordan 5 exclusives, Humphrey took to social media today to unveil another exotic pair—a "Snakeskin" Air Jordan 6. The shoe, styled in a white and brown colorway, also features a rich suede and premium leather build. It's not exactly clear in what year the sample was produced, but Humphrey notes that it's from "way back in the day."

Twitter: @ComplexSneakers

While the "Snakeskin" Jordan 6 may never be released, 2024 will not be a quiet year for the model. The "Yellow Ochre" and "Reverse Oreo" colorways are slated to launch during the early part of the year.

Air JordanAir Jordan 6SampleAir Jordan SampleGentry HumphreyJordan Brand

Latest in Sneakers