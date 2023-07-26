New 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6s Reportedly Releasing in 2024

Jordan Brand will reportedly introduce a new version of the fan-favorite "Oreo" Air Jordan 6 colorway soon.

According to newly leaked info from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the next cookies-and-cream-themed "Reverse Oreo" Air Jordan 6 makeup will arrive next summer.

There are no leaked images of the "Reverse Oreo" Air Jordan 6 at the time of writing, but the mockup image suggests that the sneaker will wear a predominantly white color scheme with black hits on the tongue and heel tab, along with a speckled midsole. Like past "Oreo" Jordan colorways, the sneaker does not have any official affiliation with the cookie brand, but the nickname is often given to black and white Jordan styles.

Jordan Brand has released several Oreo-esque colorways of the Jordan 6 in the past. There was the black and white pair that was released in 2010 and most recently, the brand introduced the "Red Oreo" colorway in June 2022.

As of now, this "Reverse Oreo" Air Jordan 6 colorway is scheduled to drop in Summer 2024 for $200. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.

Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Oreo"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: White/Black

Style #: CT8529-112

Price: $200