Official Look at the 'Yellow Ochre' Air Jordan 6

Jordan Brand will release a new OG-styled "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6 that's set to hit retailers in 2024.

The new colorway was initially reported by Sole Retriever in May. We now have a first look at the upcoming "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6 retro courtesy of @xcsnkr on Instagram.

The leaked image confirms that the "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6 will don a "Carmine"-style colorblocking, but replace the signature Chicago Bulls-inspired red underlay panels with yellow. The sneaker also features white leather overlay panels toward the heel and midfoot, along with black accents appearing on the heel's pull tab, the tongue, and midsole.

In addition to the release of this "Yellow Ochre" pair next year, fans of the Air Jordan 6 will have several other options to look forward to in the coming months including an "Aqua" pair arriving in October and a rumored "Reverse Oreo" makeup dropping in 2024.

Release details for this "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6 have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand, but the pair is rumored to drop on Feb. 3 for $200.

UPDATE (09/05): Thanks to @Knowing_kicks on Instagram, we now have a closer look at the upcoming "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6 colorway. Readers can expect this pair to hit retailers on Feb. 3 for $200.

UPDATE (12/20): Jordan Brand has officially unveiled the "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 6 during its 2024 Jordan Retro Preview today. As of now, the style is scheduled to launch on Feb. 3 for $200.