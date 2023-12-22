Former Jordan Brand VP Shares Unreleased Air Jordan 5

Former Jordan Brand Vice President Gentry Humprey is more than two years removed from his Nike retirement and has since moved on to his own venture, but that hasn't stopped him from revisiting some of the work created with his former employer.

While counting down the days until Christmas, Humphrey took to Instagram to unveil a never-before-seen Air Jordan 5. The eye-catching pair features a cheetah print throughout the upper, brown leather panels, gold hardware, green netting, and a gum sole.