After teaming up last fall for three spicy sneakers, First We Feast's Hot Ones and Reebok are back with a new collaboration.

This time around, the dual-branded footwear shifts away from the mild, medium, and hot variations seen in the first group for a on-the-nose interpretation of Hot Ones' end-of-show climax. Using Allen Iverson's iconic Question Mid and the retro-inspired Classic Leather Legacy as the canvases, this two-shoe pack nods to the scorching "The Last Dab" sauce that Hot Ones contestants must brave before the credits roll.

The Question Mid is priced at $160 and embodies the spiciest sauce used on the show, The Last Dab Apollo. It's covered in a fiery bright red upper with a yellow outsole and boasts Hot Ones branding on the heel along with the scoville meter on the tongue. Meanwhile, the Classic Leather Legacy retails for $100 and offers some reprieve from the heat with a colorway representing a cold glass of milk—or water for those who are dodging dairy products.

This new drop will extend the game show theme to its packaging, which includes tissue paper that can be repurposed as a bib for messy meals.

The latest Hot Ones x Reebok collection will launch Thursday, Feb. 18 from reebok.com and select retailers.