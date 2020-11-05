Reebok has teamed up with First We Feast's Hot Ones to serve up a spicy new sneaker collaboration.

Hitting shelves this month is the Hot Ones x Reebok collection, which includes the Club C, Classic Leather, and Shaqnosis silhouettes. Similar to the format of "the show with hot questions and even hotter wings," the collab starts off with the Club C in the "Mild" colorway before moving up to the spicier "Medium"-flavored Classic Leather as well as the "Hot" makeup of the Shaqnosis, the signature shoe of Shaquille O'Neal who was a previous guest of the show. Each pair will arrive in custom packaging along with tissue paper designed to be cut out and used as a bib.

Aside from the shoes, the collab also includes a range of Hot Ones x Reebok T-shirts featuring co-branded graphics.

The Hot Ones x Reebok collection releases on Nov. 19 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stockists. The Club C and Classic Leather retail for $100 while the Shaqnosis will come with a $160 price tag.