Italian luxury brand Golden Goose is set to open their first-ever Canadian location in Toronto this year.

The brand will be offering their line of popular worn-out sneakers and accessories at their new store in Yorkdale Mall, which is planned to open sometime in 2021.

Founded in Venice in 2000, Golden Goose originally anticipated opening its first Canadian location in December. The store’s launch was pushed back due to Ontario’s extended lockdown procedures.

When the store opens, shoppers can view Golden Goose’s line of high-priced canvas sneakers and quality leather bags in a 1,600-square-foot store located in the luxurious Toronto mall.

Golden Goose operates almost 100 stores worldwide, many of them located outside of North America.

Apart from their standalone store, the brand has made appearance at retailers like Holt Renfrew and Hudson’s Bay.