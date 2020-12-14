Sneaker fans who weren't successful at copping Stussy's Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration last week—and there were plenty of them—will have another chance soon.

Nike confirmed that the "Triple Black" colorway of the sold-out collab is releasing again on Tuesday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET, and at select Nike stockists for $130 alongside a trio of co-branded Benassi slides. Right now, it appears the "Fossil Stone" Air Force 1 Lows will remain exclusive to Stussy.

The legendary streetwear label remixed the Air Force 1 Low by covering the upper in hemp and embroidering its signature logo on the toe box. Co-branding appears on the tongue tag and metal hardware is used on the heel. The stealthy look continues on the leather sock liner along with an all-black midsole and outsole.

The Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab in "Triple Black" is currently listed on secondary markets like StockX for an average resale price of $279.