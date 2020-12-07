For the third time in 2020, Stussy and Nike are teaming up to drop a new sneaker collaboration.

After putting its spin on two versions of the Air Zoom Spiridon in the spring, the streetwear label is reimagining the Air Force 1 Low in two monochromatic fossil stone and black colorways releasing this weekend. The collaborative styles feature a durable hemp material throughout the entirety of the upper, embroidered Swoosh branding on the sides, which sits atop a matching sole.

Stussy also revealed that its Nike Air Force 1 Low collab will be released on two separate occasions this weekend with the first batch dropping in North America and in parts of Europe on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. local time at Stussy.com and at select Chapter Stores including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, Honolulu, London, Milan, Amsterdam, Madrid, Tel Aviv as well as at Dover Street Market L.A. and London.

Readers in Asia and Australia will be able to pick up a pair on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Stussy's website and at Stussy's Chapter stores in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shanghai, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Guam, and at Dover Street Market Ginza and Singapore. Be sure to check in with your local store to confirm the release procedures ahead of this weekend's launch.