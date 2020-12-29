A shooting occurred early this morning at the Nike North America Logistics campus located in Frayser, a community within in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Fox13 Memphis.

According to Timothy Nichols, an employee who works as a custodian, there was a lockdown at the campus due to gunfire that was connected to car break-ins on campus.

"22 cars got broken into and one of the employees saw the people who were breaking into the cars. He was blowing his horn trying to get security's attention and they shot at him," Nichols told Fox.

Nike released a statement to Complex, saying, "The safety of our employees is a top priority, and we will continue to do what is in their best interest. We are cooperating with the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department regarding an incident at our North America Logistics Center in Memphis, Tennessee. No employees were injured."

"Everyone is shoken up, because this is not the first time this has happened," Nichols said. "I'm hearing reports that this is the fourth time. This is not a new thing going on at Nike."

Nike's Memphis campus is the distribution center for the brand in North America and its largest one worldwide.