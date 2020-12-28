2020 was a year filled with hardships and uncertainty for many, but through it all, we're near its end. Before that, Nike is taking a brief moment to reflect on this year by shining a light on the resilience and perseverance of athletes worldwide with its new "You Can't Be Stopped" spot.

This one-minute ad is the final installment of the Swoosh's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign that highlights how an athlete's mindset can help them reach any goal after they identify their "why." The piece puts a spotlight on the everyday and elite athletes, including top Swoosh endorsers like Naomi Osaka, Marcus Rashford, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, Simone Manuel, Leo Baker, Caster Semenya, Ibtihaj Muhammad, and others.

"Honestly, I'm still figuring out what my 'why' is," reigning U.S. Open champion Osaka said. "Right now, I go on court with the purpose of making history. I am proud to be the first Japanese person to win a Grand Slam. Off court, I like the idea of inspiring the next generation. I would not be here without the people who inspired me growing up, so the idea that I may potentially do the same for the next generation is why I keep grinding."

The first chapter of Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign came in March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when the brand invited athletes to "play for the world" by providing various fitness tools to help them stay active in lockdown. Two months later, the brand released the "Never Too Far Down" commercial as part of its ongoing campaign. In July, Nike continued to provide inspiration to athletes across the globe with the release of a new ad called "You Can't Stop Us."

While this is the final installment of Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign, the brand will continue to offer new workouts and motivational content via the Nike app, the Nike Training Club app, the Nike Running Club app, Nike.com, social channels, and more through 2021.