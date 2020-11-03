This week of sneaker releases might not be as robust as other weeks as of late, but it still offers an assortment from a wide array of brands.

Things kick off on Wednesday with Adidas releasing a collection inspired by The Mandalorian. On Thursday, Shoe Palace releases a shark-inspired pack of New Balance 997Ss. A majority of this week's releases come on Friday morning with the "The U" Adidas ZX 5000, "Sunflower Yellow" Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer, "Gridiron" Reebok Question Mid, and "Los Angeles By Day" LeBron 18 all making their way to select retailers. The drops wrap up on Saturday with the launch of the "Yellow" Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu.

Take a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.