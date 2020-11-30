Seminal sneaker boutique Undefeated has two new Nike Air Force 1 collaborations releasing in 2021, sources familiar with Nike's special projects planned for next year tell Complex. The sneakers are expected to release in the Fall/Winter 2021 retail season. There are no leaked images of the shoes yet, and the rendering here is not intended as an indicator of what they will look like.

Undefeated, which opened its first store in Los Angeles in 2002, is one of Nike's longest-standing collaborative partners. The first Undefeated-branded Nike sneaker was a white leather Dunk High with gum bottoms, only 48 pairs of which were made. The shoe was never sold at retail, and was made exclusively for Undefeated friends and family. Nike brought back that white and gum colorway in February 2013 for a retro release.

Undefeated has done a handful of Nike Air Force 1 collaborations, beginning with its inside-out pairs from 2006. The sneaker shop and streetwear brand most recently worked on Lunar versions of the Air Force 1 in 2014.

More contemporary collaborations between Nike and Undefeated include Kobe retros, Air Max 90s, and a trio of Air Max 97s that helped bring new excitement to the retro runner.

What else is Nike planning for the Air Force 1? An OVO x Nike Air Force 1 from Drake is expected early next year, and a "Rayguns" version of the shoe is also coming soon.