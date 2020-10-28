The early chances at hyped Nike releases keep coming. After the brand granted access to the Off-White x Air Jordan V nearly a week ahead of its official release, another set of drops will unlock tomorrow.

This time around, it's the Dunk Low "Veneer" as well as the "What the" Air Jordan V that will be up for grabs before they formally launch. Select users will have a chance to pick up each pair tomorrow at 12 noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The "Veneer" Dunk Low was originally released as a Japan exclusive in 2001. Part of the "Ugly Duckling" pack with the "Plum" (which re-released in February of this year) and the "Ceramic" (expected to drop in November), the "Veneer" pair features a suede upper. Meanwhile, the "What the" Air Jordan V is a new spin on the model which combines notable non-OG colorways such as the "Tokyo," "Raging Bull," "Quai 54," "Shanghai," and more.

Readers will want to check their notifications now to see if they were chosen for early access and then be ready tomorrow morning for a chance to cop the sneakers. For those who weren't chosen, the "Veneer" Dunk Low will drop on Nov. 10 for $100, while the "What the" Air Jordan V will be released on Nov. 12 for $220.