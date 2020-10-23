While the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 5s have been confirmed by Jordan Brand to release on Oct. 29, select users of the Nike SNKRS app will have a chance at securing their pair early.

Nike granted select users exclusive access to the highly anticipated collaboration on SNKRS last night, with pairs available for purchase starting today at 12 p.m. EST. As is usually the case, it's currently unclear what parameter Nike uses when granting users early access to products. Not every user will be able to cop the shoes today, but it's worth checking to see if you're one of the lucky few that received access to the collab.

Other recent examples of special SNKRS drops include second chances at the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 and various Nike Dunk High and Low releases.

For those who weren't granted early access, the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" will drop in adult, kids', and toddler sizes on Oct. 29 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers.