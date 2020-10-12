For sneaker fans who weren't so lucky in securing some of the most recent Air Jordan releases, there's some good news.

Select members of the Nike app received a notification granting them access to an exclusive restock of the top Air Jordan Retros, which will go down today at 1 p.m. EST. Last week, the Nike SNKRS app also re-released a handful of this year's sold-out Air Jordan styles including the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 4, the "Flint" Air Jordan 13, as well as the "Game Royal" and women's "Satin Snake" Air Jordan 1s.

While the Air Jordans being re-released haven't been revealed, readers can check on their Nike app now to see if they were granted access to the exclusive restock.