Oregon PE-inspired Air Jordans, sustainable retros, and a restock of a hyped-up collab highlight this week's sneaker release calendar.

Things kick off on Thursday with the arrival of the "Shadowberry" Nike ISPA Overreact Flyknit, "Community Garden" Dunk Low, and a restock of the CPFM Air Force 1. On Friday, Jordan Brand introduces Crater Foam to the iconic Air Jordan I silhouette. Relases wrap up on Saturday with the "Hyper Pink" Air Max 1 and "Apple Green" Air Jordan V.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.