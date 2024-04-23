A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Georgia Peach' Air Jordan 3 to New Balance 1000, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Apr 23, 2024
Via Nike

If you're still in search of the perfect sneaker for the summer rotation, this week is full of some worthy options. 


Jordan Brand is releasing a new pair of Air Jordan 3s with orange accents, New Balance is introducing the first inline retro of the 1000, Rihanna and Puma are dropping off a three-pack of Creeper Phattys, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Women's Air Jordan 3 'Georgia Peach'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Orange is the accent color on this new women's Air Jordan 3. The clean summertime colorway features a white leather upper and classic elephant print overlays. Orange detailing can be seen on the Jumpman branding, eyelets, and heel portion of the midsole. 

New Balance 1000

Via New Balance

Price: $149.99
When: Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Following a two-pack from Joe Freshgoods, New Balance is releasing the first inline colorway of the 1000 retro. This reissue of the 1999 silhouette features a black mesh upper, synthetic metallic silver overlays, and an off-white sole. 

Adidas Samba MN

Via Adidas

Price: $150
When: Wednesday, April 24 at 3 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: In an effort to capitalize off of the continued Samba trend, Adidas is dropping a remix on the classic football sneaker dubbed the Samba MN. The sneaker has updated with more modern midsole tooling and Adidas Sportswear branding on the tongue, toe, heel, and insole. White and black colorways are both up for grabs. 

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro 'Phantom'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A brand new Nike SB Dunk Low hits select skate shops on Wednesday morning. The suede pair features a royal blue upper, cream overlays, green Swoosh, and sits on a gum outsole. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Veneer'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Last seen in 2020, the "Veneer" Dunk Low is returning once again. Once a Japan exclusive when it debuted in 2001, this pair from the "Ugly Duckling" pack sports a suede upper with brown underlays, olive green overlays, and purple accents. 

Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty 'Earth Tone'

Via Puma

Price: $140
When: Thursday, April 25 
Where: puma.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest from Rihanna's Fenty x Puma line is a trio of earth-toned Creeper Phattys. "Totally Taupe," "Green Fog," and "Warm White" pairs all feature nubuck uppers. Other details include a stacked gum sole, gold details, a leather liner, and extra padding in the tongue. The brown pairs are Puma exclusives. 

Air Jordan 1 'Artisanal Red'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A brand new Air Jordan 1 is hitting stores on Saturday morning. The pair features a white leather upper with Artisanal Red overlays. 

