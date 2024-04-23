A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

If you're still in search of the perfect sneaker for the summer rotation, this week is full of some worthy options.





Jordan Brand is releasing a new pair of Air Jordan 3s with orange accents, New Balance is introducing the first inline retro of the 1000, Rihanna and Puma are dropping off a three-pack of Creeper Phattys, and more.





Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.