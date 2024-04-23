'Veneer' Nike Dunks Are Coming Back This Week

Nike is reissuing the "Veneer" Dunk Low colorway this week as part of the brand's Cult Classic series.

The "Veneer" Dunk Low was originally released in 2001 as part of the Co.jp series of Japan-only drops and tied to a three-shoe "Ugly Duckling" pack that included the "Plum" and "Ceramic" makeups. This colorway was vaulted for 19 years before the brand rereleased the style in 2020. The "Veneer" Dunk Low features a premium suede construction on the upper and dons a predominantly brown and green color blocking paired with purple hits on the Swoosh and heel tab.

Another Co.jp Dunk that's returning as part of the latest Cult Classic lineup is the grey and red "Ultraman" colorway, arriving on May 3.

Readers will be able to buy the "Veneer" Dunk Low retro on Thursday, April 25, on SNKRS and at select retailers for $115. Grab a closer look at the style below.