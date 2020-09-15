Patta will be dropping off their clean take on New Balance’s 920 shoe this weekend, with the Dutch streetwear imprint serving up one of the best takes on New Balance’s latest silhouette produced to date.

The Amsterdam label unveiled the sneaker as part of their AW20 lookbook, with the silo opting for Autumnal hues which see premium brown suede mixed with cream, olive, and grey mesh hits on the model’s upper.

Reflective detailing arrives on the ‘N’ emblems and tongue, with the tongue also featuring a Patta ‘P’ embroidered on it beneath ‘MADE IN ENGLAND’ text to rep where the shoes were produced in New Balance's manufacturing facility in Flimby, Cumbria.

The model is set to drop on the 20th of September as part of Patta’s AW20 collection, with a photo of the model's release date being spotted by Instagram user @dane3fune and confirmed by regular Patta photographer Pasqual Amade.

Keep it locked to see official imagery of the model soon and get a closer look at the model via Patta's Instagram below.