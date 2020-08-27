In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, professional athletes across the sports landscape have boycotted their scheduled games this week to show support for the victim and ongoing cases of police brutality. A handful of sneaker brands have also begun making their voices heard on the matter via social media.

"Nike stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake," in the statement made by the Swoosh. "We remain committed to addressing the issue of systematic racism experienced by the Black community."

Nike's direct competitor, Adidas, chimed in stating "We support all players and coaches across sport who are using their platforms to demand justice. Black Lives Matter."

Puma also shared its sentiments by saying "We support our players and every player in the ongoing fight for equality. This is bigger than the game, and we will continue to be allies to our players in the fight to end systemic racism. #BlackLivesMatter."