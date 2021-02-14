As NBC prepares to debut its new comedy series Young Rock this month, the show has tappe additional cast members to take on the roles of former WWE founder Vince McMahon and the late wrestling legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

According to The Wrap, McMahon will be played by comedian Adam Ray, known for his roles in Spy and The Heat, with Badland actor Kevin Makely stepping into the part of Savage.

The biographical series follows the formative years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who before becoming a wrestling legend himself and a blockbuster movie star, grew up in the world of wrestling with pro-wrestlers on both sides of his family. The soon-to-be icon spent his childhood surrounded by “these larger-than-life personalities,” per The Wrap.

The show previously announced roles for Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig), Junkyard Dog (Nate Jackson), and The Iron Sheik (Brett Azar). Ray meanwhile, will play McMahon “rising through the ranks of his father’s company” before becoming the future WWE boss. Meanwhile, Makely stars as one of the most colorful wrestlers of his era.

“One of the all-time greats, the Macho Man is known for his larger-than-life style and outsized personality both in and out of the ring,” the official show description for Savage reads. “At only 10 years old, young Dewey was enamored with his unmatched wrestling ability and unique promotional flair and knew immediately he wanted to be just like him when he grew up. His originality and unforgettable catchphrases were a huge influence on him. Ooooh yeah!”

Young Rock premieres February 16 on NBC.