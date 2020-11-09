That period between next-gen consoles being released and gamers being able to see their true potential is a weird one. The obvious hope is that the $500(!) you're giving these companies will get you a console you can grow old with get through high school with you will be able to enjoy until the next next-gen consoles are released. But in the interim, what's really worth it to you? That's a question I asked myself when looking at Microsoft's entry into the next-gen console wars, the Xbox Series X.

Let me preface the rest of this review by saying that, yes, I know I mentioned that I've been a PlayStation owner since the first console dropped. That's not to say I've not rocked with or gamed on an Xbox; I've had an Xbox One in my home for almost seven years. It wasn't my primary gaming console, but it was my son's, so I've had more than enough experience in how the UI functions, actually playing games on it, and hearing the back-and-forth on "which console is better." It all comes down to preference...but you don't want to hear any of that. So without further ado, after about two weeks of having the console in my home, here is my take on Microsoft's Xbox Series X.