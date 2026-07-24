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A screenshot from the latest trailer for 'Halo Infite' from Microsoft Game Studios and 343 Industries.
Pop Culture

Watch Newly Unveiled ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Footage

Ahead of its release this holiday season, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have unveiled an extensive look at campaign footage from 'Halo Infinite.'

Joe Price1734 days ago
NBA 2K22
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for September 2021

From 'NBA 2K22' and the next installment of 'Life is Strange' to 'Death Stranding: Director's Cut' and the Tokyo Game Show, here is all of your video game news.

Kevin Wong1788 days ago
Marvel's Avengers: War of Wakanda
Pop Culture

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2021

From the 'War of Wakanda' expansion to 'Marvel's Avengers' to two big gaming conferences, here is the major video game news for August 2021.

Kevin Wong1815 days ago
Resident Evil Re:Verse
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for July 2021

July's major video game releases features a number of reboots of classic video game titles, including new takes on Pokemon and Resident Evil.

Kevin Wong1844 days ago
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Part
Pop Culture

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for June 2021

Ahead of E3 2021 and the releases of 'Mario Golf Super Rush' and 'Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,' here's all of the major video game news for June 2021.

Kevin Wong1874 days ago
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Lady Dimitrescu from 'Resident Evil Village'
Pop Culture

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for May 2021

From 'Resident Evil Village' to 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition', here's a look at all of the major video game news and upcoming releases for May 2021.

Kevin Wong1901 days ago
Microsoft's Xbox Series X (black) and series S (white) gaming consoles
Pop Culture

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for April 2021

From 'New Pokémon Snap' to 'MLB The Show 21: Jackie Robinson Edition', these are April's biggest video game releases for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Kevin Wong1935 days ago
Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for March 2021

From 'Monster Hunter Rise' & 'It Takes Two' to 'Kena: Bridge of Spirits' and the new Hawkeye DLC, here are the latest video games & gaming news for March 2021.

Kevin Wong1972 days ago
A visitor plays a game using Microsoft's Xbox controller at a flagship store of SK Telecom in Seoul
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for February 2021

From 'Super Mario 3D World' & 'Bowser's Fury' to 'Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood,' here are the latest video games & gaming news for February 2021.

Kevin Wong2000 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Apologizes for Disappointing Console Performance and Glitches (UPDATE)

CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated 'Cyberpunk 2077' is finally here, and perhaps unsurprisingly the game has come in incredibly hot with plenty of glitches. 

Joe Price2053 days ago
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PlayStation
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for December 2020

From 'Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5' to 'Cyberpunk 2077,' here are the latest video games & news for December 2020

Kevin Wong2059 days ago
PlayStation 5
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2020

From the launches of Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 to 'Just Dance 2021,' here are the latest video games & news for November 2020

Kevin Wong2084 days ago
Resident Evil 2
Pop Culture

The 10 Best Horror Video Games to Play Right Now

The 10 best horror video games to play right now, including Amnesia: Rebirth, Emily Wants to Play, The Evil Within, and more.

Khal2093 days ago
PlayStation
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for October 2020

From 'Crash Bandicoot 4' and 'Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris' to 'Super Mario Bros 35,' here are the latest video games & news for October 2020

Kevin Wong2117 days ago

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