Whoopi Goldberg is set to expand her repertoire to include screenwriting.

In a new cover story for Variety, the View co-host revealed she’s penning a script that centers on an older Black woman who obtains new superpowers and has to teach herself how to use them.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” said Goldberg, who recently played a supernaturally gifted hero of sorts in The Stand. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

Goldberg’s superhero flick will be her first screenwriting credit for a feature film. She’s also currently working on Sister Act 3 for Disney+, which she’s producing alongside Tyler Perry, and which will see the reprisal of her lead character Deloris Van Cartier.

She touched on her gig with The View as well, saying, “I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet.” She started on the show in 2007 and has been there ever since.

Goldberg—who is only one of 16 entertainers to win an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award—also discussed how she discovered she was an EGOT recipient. Her appearance in a 2009 episode of 30 Rock made the term more widely popular, when Tracy Morgan’s character, who’s in search of the EGOT title, asks Goldberg for advice.

“That was the first time I was made aware that I was an EGOT winner,” she said.