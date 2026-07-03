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Latest Stories

Steven Spielberg smiling in a tuxedo at an event, with cameras in the background.
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Officially Achieves EGOT Status After Grammy Win

The legendary director joins just 20 other artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Alex Ocho167 days ago
Viola Davis
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Says Julliard Tried to Shape Her Into a ‘Perfect White Actress'

The EGOT winner described attending the conservatory as "an out-of-body experience."

tara mahadevan432 days ago
Viola Davis wins Best Audiobook at 2023 Grammys
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Reaches EGOT Status After Winning Grammy for Best Audio Book Narration

Viola Davis has officially joined the prestigious EGOT club, a small group of entertainers who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Brad Callas1259 days ago
jennifer hudson wins egot tony
Pop Culture

Jennifer Hudson Completes EGOT After ‘A Strange Loop’ Wins Tony for Best Musical

The 'American Idol' alum completed the rarest of achievements on Sunday, when 'A Strange Loop' won Best Musical at the 75th annual Tony Awards.

Daniel Barna1497 days ago
whoopi-goldberg
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She’s Writing a Superhero Movie Centering on an Older Black Woman

Whoopi's first feature as a screenwriter will be a story about an older Black woman who acquires superpowers and has to learn how to use them.

tara mahadevan1914 days ago
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