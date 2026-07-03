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Steven Spielberg Officially Achieves EGOT Status After Grammy Win
The legendary director joins just 20 other artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Viola Davis Says Julliard Tried to Shape Her Into a ‘Perfect White Actress'
The EGOT winner described attending the conservatory as "an out-of-body experience."
Viola Davis Reaches EGOT Status After Winning Grammy for Best Audio Book Narration
Viola Davis has officially joined the prestigious EGOT club, a small group of entertainers who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.
Jennifer Hudson Completes EGOT After ‘A Strange Loop’ Wins Tony for Best Musical
The 'American Idol' alum completed the rarest of achievements on Sunday, when 'A Strange Loop' won Best Musical at the 75th annual Tony Awards.
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She’s Writing a Superhero Movie Centering on an Older Black Woman
Whoopi's first feature as a screenwriter will be a story about an older Black woman who acquires superpowers and has to learn how to use them.