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Latest Stories
Music
Here’s Erykah Badu’s Response to Being Asked About Her ‘Mystical Powers’ Over Men
"You are keenly aware of the urban legend that men can’t look you in the eye without falling in love,” Tamron Hall told Erykah Badu in a new interview.
Joshua Espinoza1256 days ago
Music
Powers Pleasant Drops New Song and Video "Evil Twin" f/ Denzel Curry and Zillakami
Multi-platinum producer Powers Pleasant collaborated with Denzel Curry and Zillakami for the new song "Evil Twin," Pleasant's first since his 2019 EP.
Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1731 days ago
Pop Culture
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She’s Writing a Superhero Movie Centering on an Older Black Woman
Whoopi's first feature as a screenwriter will be a story about an older Black woman who acquires superpowers and has to learn how to use them.
tara mahadevan1921 days ago