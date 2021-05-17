Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian.

A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.

“Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” a source said Monday. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis were introduced.”

The rumors were intially sparked on Instagram Stories last week when the pair’s 15-year-old daughter Alabama shared a screenshot that was allegedly sent by her mom, adding that she was “never completely” in her life and was not an “amazing Mom.”

The screenshot, which was seemingly sent by Barker’s ex wife, features her accusing him of being emotionally abusive, later adding that she left him over infidelity.

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim,” she reportedly wrote. “Now he’s in love with her sister… it’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!”

Moakler seems to be explaining her comments from a recent People interview, in which she called Travis’ relationship with Kourtney “weird,” but added that she’s “happy for him.”

“It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies, which are not based in truth, and because it’s extremely hurtful to her kids,” a source told Page Six. “Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness.”