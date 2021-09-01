Tom Holland has once again sent the Spider-Man fanbase into a frenzy after he wished a happy 25th birthday to his co-star Zendaya, who he called “my MJ.”

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he wrote alongside an image of them together from what looks to be the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

The two, who have long been rumored to be a couple despite denying it on multiple occasions, have starred opposite each other in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Their characters become an item in the second film, in which Zendaya’s Mary Jane learns that Holland’s Peter Parker is, in fact, Spider-Man.

They were also spotted kissing in Los Angeles back in July, although they have not made any public comments regarding their relationship status since. Needless to say, the latest post has got a lot of fans talking. The behind-the-scenes picture stops short of confirming that they’re a couple, but it undoubtedly lends a lot of credence to the never-ending relationship rumors.

It’s also just very sweet in general, and has already amassed over nine million likes since it was posted. It’s safe to say that fans are VERY excited for the next Spider-Man film, the trailer for which recently broke Avengers: Endgame’s previously held 24-hour viewership record.

Check out reactions to Holland’s post below.